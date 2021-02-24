The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 734,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of The Boeing worth $157,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 43.7% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $743,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $212.12 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $321.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.85.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

