The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $229.61 and last traded at $229.34. Approximately 30,579,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 13,046,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.12.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average is $190.05. The firm has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

