The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Quincy B. Troupe Sells 2,721 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11.

The Boston Beer stock traded up $38.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,081.36. The company had a trading volume of 105,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,287. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,236.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,018.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $947.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.42.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

