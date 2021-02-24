The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $936,775.32 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. 11,478,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,282,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

