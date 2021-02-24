The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 39.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 258,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 73,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 146.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter.

PLCE opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $79.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

About The Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

