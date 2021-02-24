The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading 6.3% Higher

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.21 and last traded at $75.12. 498,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 670,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup cut The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

