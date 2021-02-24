The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading 6.3% Higher

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.21 and last traded at $75.12. 498,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 670,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup cut The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
