The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 223.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,393 shares during the period. The Clorox makes up approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,168.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.57. 39,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,695. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

