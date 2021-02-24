The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 7.4% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. 410,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,171,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $59.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

