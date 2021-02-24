The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.56 million.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$74.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.00. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of C$38.65 and a 12-month high of C$82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSG shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

