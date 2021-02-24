The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

