The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.00

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$75.00 and traded as low as C$72.11. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$74.05, with a volume of 146,174 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSG. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

