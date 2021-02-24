The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00.
EL traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,964. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.56 and a 200-day moving average of $239.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 179.48, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
