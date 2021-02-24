The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.29.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 576,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,907 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.04. 48,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.02. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $297.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

