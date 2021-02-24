The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,962 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $35,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,341 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded up $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $297.04. 48,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $297.55. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 180.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.02.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.45.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

