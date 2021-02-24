The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $348.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $320.00 to $348.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.
Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.78. 77,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $297.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
