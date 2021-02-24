The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $348.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $320.00 to $348.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.78. 77,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $297.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

