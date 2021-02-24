The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.25

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 57787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

FBMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $730.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $10,823,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 467.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

