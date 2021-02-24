The Force Protocol (FOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.85 or 0.00613589 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

