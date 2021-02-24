The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.60

Shares of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $8.97. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 16,418 shares trading hands.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,500 shares of The GDL Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,198.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,890 shares of company stock worth $105,022.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 358,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in The GDL Fund by 32.4% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The GDL Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 232,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter.

About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

