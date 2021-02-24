The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.60

Shares of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $8.97. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 16,418 shares trading hands.
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,500 shares of The GDL Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,198.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,890 shares of company stock worth $105,022.
About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
