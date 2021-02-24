The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.91.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded up $11.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.74. 299,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,881. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.16. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $320.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.