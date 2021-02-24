The Graph (GRT) Price Down 9.9% This Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $642.10 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.63 or 0.00752998 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00040338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,262.72 or 0.04511846 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

