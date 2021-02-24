The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of HCKT traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.67 million, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 543.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

