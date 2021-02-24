The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after purchasing an additional 264,824 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,726,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,673,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $136.05.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

