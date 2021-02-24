The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 184,150 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $263,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 786,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $208,786,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,659,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 195,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $11.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,389. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $274.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

