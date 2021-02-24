The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $208,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,659,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 195,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $10.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.80. 310,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,389. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

