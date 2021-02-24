The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64,663 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of The Home Depot worth $149,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.36. The company had a trading volume of 519,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.79. The firm has a market cap of $279.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

