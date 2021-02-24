The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.41

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.47. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 149,832 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 294.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.