The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,651 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of The Kroger worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

