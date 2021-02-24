The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.44. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 5,985 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $59.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned about 1.24% of The LGL Group worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

