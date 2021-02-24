The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,059 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Michaels Companies worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

