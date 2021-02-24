The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

