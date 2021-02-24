The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading Down 9%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $41.40. 743,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 736,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODP. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ODP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

