The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.89-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.51 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,903 shares of company stock worth $5,765,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

