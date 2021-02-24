The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.80

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:BBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 7692057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBT)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.