The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 6th Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of The Procter & Gamble worth $231,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,442,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,673,000 after acquiring an additional 881,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $127.41. 188,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $313.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

