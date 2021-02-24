The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lessened by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.8% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,464,000 after buying an additional 1,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.80. 290,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.02. The firm has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.