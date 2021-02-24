The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260,000 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.18% of The Procter & Gamble worth $606,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 24.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.38. 258,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,224. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $313.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

