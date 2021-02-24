The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in The Progressive by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.14.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

