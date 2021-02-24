The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMR. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 277.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,924. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

