The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.02

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 25424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

