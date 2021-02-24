The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.84

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 8612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHYF. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

