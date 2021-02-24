The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 266.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

