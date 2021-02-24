The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

About The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

