The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.8% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,418,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $233,466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,061,052 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,829,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 16,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 675,199 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 302,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

