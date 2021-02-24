The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of The TJX Companies worth $233,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 263,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,273. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 117.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

