The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6114 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

