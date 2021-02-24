The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,852,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,079 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of The Walt Disney worth $879,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $198.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.36.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

