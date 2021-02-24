The Wendy’s (WEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

