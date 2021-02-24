The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on WU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,012. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,072 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Shares of WU opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

