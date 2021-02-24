The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,663 shares of company stock worth $7,485,012. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

