The Western Union (WU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Western Union (NYSE: WU):

2/16/2021 – The Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – The Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – The Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – The Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $25.50.

1/8/2021 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

WU stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

In related news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,663 shares of company stock worth $7,485,012. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in The Western Union by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Western Union by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 50,072 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

